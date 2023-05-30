Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Angels have been without Anthony Rendon after the third baseman suffered yet another injury. However, Rendon’s road back to the Angels is looking much clearer following his latest injury update.

Rendon fielded ground balls on Monday, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. There is still no timetable for his return as the Angels continue to monitor Rendon on a day-to-day basis.

With the third baseman dealing with a groin injury, Los Angeles placed him on the injured list retroactively to May 14. Rendon had been able to participate in baseball activity, but he wasn’t able to field ground balls. His work on Monday got him over that hurdle in his injury recovery.

The Angels will be counting the days until Rendon makes his return to the lineup. Through 30 games, the former All Star is hitting .301 with a home run and 20 RBI. Rendon is second on the team in batting average and third on the team in OPS (.784).

Unfortunately for Rendon, injuries have been a major problem since joining the Angels. In his four years with Los Angeles, Rendon has yet to appear in more than 58 games. He’s on track to break that number, if he can manage to stay on the field.

Anthony Rendon still isn’t fully back. He has a few more hurdles to go in his recovery. However, the fact he was able to field ground balls shows that Rendon is making solid progress. There’s no word on exactly when, but signs are pointing to Rendon returning to the Angels sooner rather than later.