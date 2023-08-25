Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon have both missed a significant amount of time due to injuries. Trout remains beloved among the fans though, while many have become frustrated with Rendon. Rendon reportedly hasn't handled his injury situation well, something that Angels writer Sam Blum of The Athletic pointed out during a recent podcast.

“I don’t want to even get into the stuff he (Anthony Rendon) was telling us yesterday in front of his locker,” Blum said on the Calling All Halos podcast, via Beyond The Halo. “I'm not even going to repeat some of the stuff… the aloofness that he has towards the overall situation that he's kind of in and not playing and the fans and everything. And it feels like, man, these are unforced errors by this guy. I don't know where his head's at.

“I don't believe that he's faking an injury, I don't know if he's milking the injury, but man he's like not handled this like a professional in any way.”

One has to imagine Anthony Rendon is frustrated. The Angels signed him to a long-term contract prior to 2020 in hopes that he'd be a key piece to the puzzle for years to come. Instead, Rendon's dealt with no shortage of injuries and the Halos haven't reached the playoffs since 2014.

It should be said that Blum displayed some sympathy for the Angels third baseman.

“I get it, I mean, there's mental health stuff. It's tough,” Blum continued. “It's hard. But man, you gotta step up at some point. He's not handled it well.”

Angels, Anthony Rendon's future in trouble?

The Angels are not in a good situation right now. Shohei Ohtani recently suffered a torn UCL, causing people around the MLB world to ask questions about his future as a pitcher. Trout was placed on the injured list once again following another injury as well.

The Halos feature some young and talented players, but it's difficult to predict their playoff window. The Angels need Anthony Rendon to return and stay on the field, something that's proven to be an immense challenge. His reported handling of the situation is not helping matters by any means.