The Los Angeles Angels have suffered through a frustrating season with supposed star third basemen Anthony Rendon, and they are continuing to get mysterious responses on his current injury that are frustrating fans.

On Monday afternoon, Rendon told Angels reporters that he would be back to update reporters on his health and injury status. He did not return that day, or on Tuesday either.

Rendon finally surfaced to note that he claimed he would come back out to talk, but did not say when. He also compared his promise to return to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in “The Terminator,” per The Athletic's Sam Blum.

It was another strange interaction in a roller coaster year for Rendon. He has missed more than half of the team's games, and hasn't played in more than 58 of 162 in any of his four years with the Angels. Even when healthy, his average has been a weak .249 during his LA tenure.

The Angels are collapsing in the AL wildcard race over the last week after deciding not to be sellers at the trade deadline. There was intense speculation that superstar Shohei Ohtani would be moved along with a potential deal for Mike Trout, but they voted against it and instead added pitching depth.

Rendon's injuries combined with Trout's and numerous others for the Angels have spelled disaster down the stretch. Trout is missing at least 6-8 weeks with a back injury, while Rendon hasn't appeared since July 4th and remains mysterious on when he will step back on the diamond.

With less than two months remaining, the Angels recent six game losing streak put them in a very bad spot. They are now 7.5 games back in the race, and still have yet to see Trout and Rendon back. Shohei Ohtani is most likely walking as a free agent if they do not make the playoffs, and they have long odds of +500 to do so per FanDuel Sportsbook.