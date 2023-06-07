For the first time in nearly a month, Anthony Rendon was able to see action on the field Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 win at home over the visiting Chicago Cubs. Rendon went 0-for-2 with a walk before being removed by the Angels in the sixth inning, as they try to get him acclimated again to the competitive atmosphere in the big leagues.

Anthony Rendon hit the 10-day injured list and missed 21 games due to a groin issue, but now that he's back, he's looking to make up for lost time and be a productive member of the Angels.

“It’s frustrating,” Anthony Rendon said about having missed games due to injury (via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com). “I play this game to be competitive and I play this game to win. Obviously, I haven’t been playing a lot lately and it’s frustrating. If I'm out there, I tell myself to be the best player I can be out there. That’s what I tell myself. If I come out of the game, it means something is really wrong. But if I'm on that field, and I put that jersey on, I expect to be perfect.”

In 31 games played so far this year, Anthony Rendon, who also celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, has slashed .295/.414/.362 with a home run and 20 RBI. Hopefully for Rendon and the Angels, he will be able to stay healthy the rest of the season and be an impactful part of their offense that could really use some help from others outside of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.