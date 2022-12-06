By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred provided an updated timeline on the Los Angeles Angels sale, per Sarah Valenzuela.

“My understanding is the club would like to have the sale resolved before Opening Day.”

New ownership tends to spark new life into professional sports teams. And new life is exactly what the Angels need. They have not reached the playoffs since 2014 despite having two of MLB’s best players on their roster.

Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher shared an interesting update on the sale.

“Commissioner Rob Manfred said multiple parties are far enough in the Angels purchase process to be examining financial data. He said the #Angels would like to have it done by Opening Day, but he’s not sure if they can make it,” Fletcher wrote on Twitter.

Based on the varying reports, it seems safe to say that Opening Day represents a loose timeline.

Despite the uncertainty revealed around the sale, the Angels have been busy so far during the offseason. They made one of the first high-profile moves of the offseason by signing Tyler Anderson to a 3-year deal. They’ve added a number of key players since the Anderson move, and could make more notable signings in the near-future.

The Angels are hoping to reach the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade. If Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are able to stay healthy, they should have a chance of competing.

It will be interesting to see if the Halos can figure out their ownership prior to Opening Day.