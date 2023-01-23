Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term.

Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on MLB Network and discussed what it will take to lock Ohtani up.

“Talking to Shohei and obviously playing with him over the last couple of years, there’s nothing he wants to do more than win,” Trout told Russo on Monday.

“He hates losing as well, he hates going home early. Being able to witness him on a nightly basis is incredible, he deserves every accolade he gets, and you know, he’s a great teammate as well. It’s humbling to be able to play with a guy like that.”

"There's nothing more that he wants to do than win. We gotta put a big year together and hopefully keep him here." – Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani Full #HighHeat interview with @MadDogUnleashed 👉 https://t.co/0WzqtGynkipic.twitter.com/kVGIrx33qx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 23, 2023

Multiple agents have speculated that the two-way superstar will earn a contract that exceeds even Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million deal when he becomes a free agent in 2023, with one agent predicting that he will be given the first $500 million contract in MLB history.

The 2021 American League MVP put forth another stellar campaign in 2022, hitting .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI while notching a 15-9 record on the mound with a 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings pitched.

Despite Trout and Ohtani’s brilliance, Los Angeles went 73-89 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

Ohtani will have no shortage of elite suitors in 2023, and “will be pursued by teams in large markets hoping to contend for a World Series title such as the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies,” according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

It will have to be a monster year for the LA Angels if they want any hope of keeping Shohei Ohtani in California long-term.

“I get the front row seat in center field when he pitches so it’s pretty cool,” Mike Trout continued. “Like I said before, there’s nothing he wants to do more than just win. We gotta put a big year together and hopefully keep him here.”