With the season winding down, two of the Los Angeles Angels' most notable players are heading to the injured list.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon and right handed reliever Ben Joyce are both being placed on the 15-day injured list, the Angels announced ahead of Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. The Angels said that Rendon has a “left oblique strain” and the Ben Joyce is dealing with “right shoulder inflammation. Rendon's IL move is retroactive to Sept. 7 and Joyce's IL move is retroactive to Sept. 8.

In corresponding moves, the Angels selected infielder Eric Wagaman's contract and called up right handed pitcher Guillo Zuñiga from Triple-A Salt Lake.

These moves may not have any impact on the standings, with the Angels currently in last place in the AL West with a 60-84 record. However, Rendon and Joyce are still two of Angels' most important players and are expected to both play a big role as the Halos try and turn things around next season.

Anthony Rendon's injury history

It is safe to say that Rendon's tenure with the Angels has been a complete failure since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in 2020.

Rendon has infamously struggled with injuries during his tenure with the Angels. Rendon has yet to play more than 60 games in a single season with the Angels. He played 52 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, 58 games in 2021, 47 games in 2022, 43 games in 2023 and 57 games so far in this season.

This past offseason, Rendon shocked the baseball world this when he admitted that his baseball career has “never been a priority” for him.

During Rendon's last full, healthy season during his age-29 season in 2019 with the Nationals, he was one of the best players in baseball and helped lead his team to a World Series victory. He hit .319/.412/.598 with 34 home runs and an MLB-best 126 RBI while being named an All-Star, winning the Silver Slugger award and coming in third place in the National League MVP voting.

Now 34, it is not looking like Rendon will ever be able to come close to replicating that type of production.

Ben Joyce's injury outlook

Joyce has been one of the lone bright spots for the Angels this season. Through 31 appearances, the 23-year-old rookie flamethrower has a 2.08 ERA and is a perfect 4-4 in save opportunities. Most notably, Joyce made history on Sept. 3 when he struck out Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman with a 105.5 mph fastball, the fastest strikeout pitch ever recorded since pitch tracking began in 2008 and 0.3 mph away from the fastest pitch of all time, Aroldis Chapman's 105.8 mph heater in 2010.

Despite landing on the injured list, Joyce is not expected to miss a significant amount of time as a deals with shoulder issues. Joyce is “not concerned” and expects to pitch again this season, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.