Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ben Joyce's record-breaking fastball strikes fear in the opponents he faces from atop the mound. Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker is guilty of being one of those fearful batters, as he admitted in a video posted on MLB's X, formerly Twitter account.

“It's horrible,” Rooker said. “It's terrifying, and I hate it.”

Rooker also mentions other pitchers who strike a similar fear into his at-bats, including Minnesota Twins closing pitcher Jhoan Duran and Pittsburgh Pirates closer Aroldis Chapman.

“I have never faced Mason [Miller]. I've faced [Jarren] Duran, [Aroldis] Chapman, and Joyce.”

Joyce's 105.5 MPH fastball against Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman on September 3 was the hardest pitch thrown this season and the third-fastest in the pitching tracking era, dating back to 2008. Only Pirates' Chapman has thrown harder pitches, reaching 105.8 mph in 2010 and 105.7 mph in 2016. Perhaps Brent Rooker isn't the only one terrified of facing the record-breaking fastball.

Ben Joyce placed on Angels' 15-day IL

Los Angeles Angels' starting pitcher Ben Joyce was placed on the 15-day injured list. He joined Angels veteran third baseman Anthony Rendon on the team's injured list announcement. Joyce is dealing with right shoulder inflammation and was placed on the 15-day IL, while Rendon was placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain, which marks his third stint on the IL this year.

Joyce says he felt discomfort in his right shoulder during the Angels' three-game series against the Texas Rangers last weekend. Joyce's last start was in a 6-2 extra-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers the Tuesday prior to their series against the Rangers.

Despite being listed to the Angels' 15-day IL, Joyce isn't worried about the minor setback, and says he's already feeling better, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.

“I'm not concerned, just kind of inflammation right now and I’ve been dealing with it for a few days,” Joyce said. “It's improving. I just don't feel like I'm at the point where I'm ready to come in and pitch yet.”

Joyce's record-breaking fastball this month is a silver lining for a progressive regular season for the second-year starting pitcher.

“I feel like I made a lot of strides this year,” Joyce said. “It was an up-and-down year in terms of how it started, and then I feel like I put together a pretty good stretch, and I'm pretty proud of how that went.”

After their 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros, the Angels are on a three-game skid while losing seven of their last ten games as they have the second-worst record (60-87) in the American League.