This week was an absolute circus for four now ex-members of the Los Angeles Angels. Hunter Renfroe, Matt Moore, Lucas Giolito, and Reynaldo Lopez. All of them were placed on waivers, with Giolito and Lopez just recently coming over to the team at the trade deadline.

With all the dust settled, Giolito, Lopez, and Moore were claimed by the Cleveland Guardians, while Renfroe is now a member of the Cincinnati Reds. But, this whole waiver situation, which seemed foreign not only to most fans but even the players, caught these guys by surprise. After all, Renfroe had to literally play twice more for the Angels.

Via The Athletic:

“I had to play two games knowing that basically you’re probably going to be gone,” Renfroe said. “Tough scenario.”

In fact, the front office had to explain to Renfroe and the others how the whole waiver process worked:

“Perry kind of explained it a little bit better for us,” Renfroe said. “Nevin had no idea about it either. It was kind of a weird scenario.”

Lopez was in the same boat:

“It was interesting to learn that side of the game,” López said Friday through Cleveland interpreter Agustín Rivero. “Obviously, we didn’t know much of it.

“It was a crazy week,” López said.

Crazy, indeed. The Reds actually tried to claim the three pitchers as well but basically, the team with the worst record gets priority, hence why Cleveland landed Giolito, Moore, and Lopez instead.

Not an ideal situation for the Angels, who just traded two of their best prospects to Chicago for Giolito and Lopez. Now, they're gone and Los Angeles is in line to miss the playoffs yet again.

Brutal.