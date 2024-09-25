The Chicago White Sox can breathe. They bought themselves 24 more hours of not having the worst record in modern MLB history. Really, it was the Los Angeles Angels who gifted it. Their partners in misery suffered a 3-2 loss that kept the White Sox from picking up loss no. 121.

With a record of 63-94, the Angels have the second-worst record in the American League and the fourth-worst in the majors. The White Sox, amid their embarrassing levels of organizational ineptitude, managed to transfer the bad mojo to someone else for a night.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Luis Robert Jr. came up to bat with two outs, runners on the corners and a one-run deficit. He popped up the first pitch right outside of the infield. Second baseman Jack Lopez didn’t have a great read on the ball and let it hit the grass. The next batter, Andrew Benintendi, put the White Sox ahead with a single to left field and Justin Anderson picked up the save.

Oof.

White Sox fighting to avoid infamy vs. Angels

The White Sox committed a similar error earlier in the game, watching as a pop-up right in front of home plate fell in between four infielders. Perhaps letting that playbook slip into Los Angeles' subconscious was the key to picking up their 37th win of the season. They’re almost at the win total that the Chicago Bulls reached last season!

The White Sox have embraced how awful they are — and honestly, good for them. These players had the misfortune of being a part of one of the most dysfunctional sports teams in history. They were let down by an organization that simply refuses to compete or adapt. Chicago fans have been fed up for a long time and their frustrations have only grown. Thanks, Jerry Reinsdorf!

Fear not, fans who want to see the White Sox make history. They still have two more games against the Angels before facing one of the hottest teams in baseball, the Detroit Tigers, to complete their season.