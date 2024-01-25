The Angels are interested in adding Joey Votto, but their free agency pursuit of him will not be a cakewalk.

It looked like the end of the 2023 season was Joey Votto's swan song in the MLB, with the longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman soaking in all the emotions amid the possibility of his retirement. But Votto is not quite done writing the story of his career in the big leagues just yet, with the Los Angeles Angels among the teams interested in giving the 40-year old first baseman a new home in what would be his 18th season in the majors.

According to Jon Heyman, the Angels have expressed strong desire to acquire Votto's services in free agency. But this pursuit won't be cakewalk for the Angels, as the Toronto Blue Jays loom large as a factor in Votto's free agency even though there haven't been reports of concrete interest from the AL East ballclub.

“I believe the Angels are one of the teams in on Joey Votto. I think they like him. Is he willing to go out there? Could he just be waiting around for hometown Toronto, who's in the mix on Jorge Soler and several others. We shall see. I don't wanna rule out the Blue Jays for Votto because obviously that's the hometown team and that's kind of been the dream of fans forever,” Heyman said on the Hot Stove Notebook, per B/R Walk-Off on Twitter (X).

At present, one could see why the Angels would be interested in adding Joey Votto in free agency. They currently have 21-year old Nolan Schanuel penciled in as the everyday first baseman, and as promising as it may be for a recent draftee to crack the big league lineup this early, adding some insurance to protect the youngster from being overworked could be a solid plan.

Meanwhile, with the Blue Jays, Votto would most likely be a bench piece. It'll be up to what the 40-year old prioritizes in the next chapter of his career. Will he want a shot at everyday at-bats with the Angels or will he want to play in front of his hometown team for as many as 81 games in a season even though his plate appearances will be limited?

Joey Votto's best days are behind him, but he can still get on base at a high clip, making him a worthwhile player to have on the roster despite his age.