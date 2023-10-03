The Los Angeles Angels are entering an offseason full of unknowns next month. They are likely to lose superstar Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout trade rumors are starting to ramp up and they are without a manager after firing Phil Nevin.

Their next manager could be someone in house and BetOnline believes Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery is the favorite to land the LA manager's role. Montgomery has been the Angels bench coach for the last two seasons. He served as director of player personnel for one season before that.

The Angels may look like a completely different team next season, so why not bring in a differen type of manager. Montgomery would be a first-time manager, and one with plenty of experience in a several baseball operations positions. Who knows what the Angels are thinking, but if there's any in house candidate that deserves this job, it's Montgomery.

The Angels haven’t made the playoffs since 2014 and have endured seven consecutive losing seasons. The next manager will be expected to dig LA out of that hole and back into the postseason.

Other candidates behind Montgomery include Mexico's World Baseball Classic manager Benji Gil, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and former Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.

The Angels could be a preferred destination for a manager that wants work with Mike Trout every day, though the new hire will want to hear that the three-time MVP will be on the roster for the duration of his tenure. Ray Montgomery already has a relationship with Trout and could see it bloom more if he gets the job.