Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani left the mound early in the sixth inning with an apparent finger injury after giving up back-to-back homers to the San Diego Padres.

Following the injury, Ohtani announced he's not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game. The tw0-way pitcher is hoping to heal in the 10 days before his next start after the break, per Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group.

He may consider hitting in the last three games this week before the All-Star break, depending if it will worsen his blister. The Angels may elect to rest their slugger to ensure the injury does not deteriorate, given their other ongoing troubles.

Ohtani's injury is the latest in a string of misfortunes for the Angels, who can't seem to catch a break. In the span of 24 hours, they lost nearly half of their payroll to injuries, a daunting realization for a franchise with almost no margin of error this summer.

Besides the Ohtani finger blister, Mike Trout went out with a wrist fracture in a freak injury the night before. He will need surgery and is expected to miss an extended period of potentially 6-8 weeks.

With the Trout injury announced before Tuesday's afternoon game, the troubles were just getting started for the Angels. Anthony Rendon followed that up by fouling a pitch off his shin shortly before Ohtani's exit, and limping off the field.

All three of those stars make up over $100 million of their payroll, and were lost in a matter of seven innings for varying amounts of time.