The Los Angeles Angels will not have the services of Gio Urshela for the remainder of the 2023 MLB season due to an injury he suffered last week. While he's not expected to go under the knife to repair the injury, Urshela is going to be away from the action for several months, according to Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher.

Urshela fractured his pelvis while trying to reach first base to beat a double-play on a loaded-bases situation in last Thursday's action against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Before that game, Gio Urshela missed four straight games because of a sore back.

This is a tough break for Urshela and the Angels. He has been hitting well for Los Angeles prior to the injury. He concludes his 2023 MLB campaign with a .299 batting average to go with a .329 on-base percentage and .374 slugging percentage across 214 at-bats and 62 games for the Angels this year.

The Angels initially put Urshela on the 10-day injured list but it became apparent that he will need much more time to recover.

Gio Urshela, who inked a one-year deal worth $8.4 million with the Angels last February, is expected to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2023 MLB season. He was traded to the Angels by the Minnesota Twins for Alejandro Hidalgo last November. Before that, Urshela got sent by the New York Yankees to the Twins in March 2022 along with catcher Gary Sanchez for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt.

The Angels recalled Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake after placing Gio Urshela on the injured list last Friday.