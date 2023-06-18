The Los Angeles Angels are hoping that this is the year that they finally break their long playoff drought. With Shohei Ohtani set to enter free agency, this is basically the team's “audition” to hopefully keep the Japanese star in tow. So far, they're doing a great job surviving and hanging on in the Wild Care race. Unfortunately… the injuries are starting to pile up for Los Angeles. Gio Urshela is just the latest infielder to head to the IL for the Angels, per CBS Sports.

“The Los Angeles Angels have placed infielder Gio Urshela on the Injured List after due to a reported pelvic fracture. Urshela, who has played in 62 games for the Halos this year, was removed from Thursday's matchup against the Texas Rangers after just one inning. He had missed the team's last four games with back soreness.”

It's unclear yet how long Urshela will be out of the Angels' lineup, though it would be at minimum a 10-day absence. A fractured pelvis could signal a lengthy absence though, which isn't ideal for Los Angeles. They're already without Zach Neto, who was already placed on the IL due to an oblique strain. That's not even mentioning Anthony Rendon's eternal struggle with the injured list: he's only played in 21 games this season.

The Angels are coming off another brutal loss, this time choking away a nine-run lead to the league-worst Kansas City Royals squad. Despite all of these “chokes”, though, the Halos are still staying strong and are in striking distance of the Texas Rangers. As long as they stay the course, they should be able to lock down a playoff appearance and give Ohtani his first playoff experience in the MLB.