Outfielder Jo Adell is coming back to the big leagues, as the Los Angeles Angels have recalled him from Triple-A Salt Lake, per the Halos' Public Relations official Twitter account.

#Angels Transactions:

•Recalled OF Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake

•Placed INF Eduardo Escobar on restricted list •C Chris Okey cleared waivers and accepted outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 26, 2023

This latest move on Jo Adell came at the same time the Angels put Eduardo Escobar on the restricted list, as the infielder takes his US citizenship test.

Adell has appeared in only one game so far in the majors this season. That was in a contest against the Chicago Cubs at home earlier this month in which he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk to help the Angels score a 3-1 victory.

“It felt good,” said Adell said after the Angels took down the Cubs (h/t Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com). “I stuck to my approach and got a pitch to handle and was able to do something with it. And I think more importantly, jumping out early in that situation kind of kept the momentum through the game. That was the big positive.”

Speaking of which, Adell recently went viral for his monster home run in the minors.

Since he made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Angels, Adell has hit just .215/.261/.362 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs through 561 plate appearances. He played a career-high 88 games in 2022 and batted.224 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.

Power is the name of the game of Adell, who, in 66 games for Salt Lake, racked up a total of 21 home runs to go with 53 RBI over 293 plate appearances.

The Angels are scheduled to play the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series on the road that kicks off Tuesday.