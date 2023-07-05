The Los Angeles Angels have recalled pitcher Zack Weiss and also optioned pitcher Gerardo Reyes to Triple-A Salt Lake, the team announced via Twitter. The moves also came on the heels of Mike Trout's injury.

Weiss had already seen action for the Angels earlier this season, making two appearances for the team for a total of 1.2 innings of work on the mound. He also appeared in 12 games for the Angels in 2022 during which he came up with a 3.38 ERA through 13.1 total innings. This year with Salt Lake, Weiss has posted a 2-1 record and 5.16 ERA along with a 1.52 WHIP in 22 appearances (all in relief).

Reyes, on the other hand, has seen his latest tenure with the Angels cut short again following a disastrous performance in Wednesday's 8-5 road loss to the San Diego Padres. Reyes struggled mightily on the mound in that contest, giving up two earned runs on two hits with a walk in just an inning. The Angels clearly were not impressed at all, thus the decision to ship Reyes back to the minors.

It's been tough for the Angels of late. Not only have they lost six of their last seven games heading to Wednesday's meeting with the Diamondbacks, but they also have seen Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon get hurt within just days. It's a challenging time for the Angels, who will look to regain their footing during the few remaining games before the end of the first half of the 2023 MLB regular season.