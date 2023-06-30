The Los Angeles Angels reportedly activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the injured list on Friday, per Angels PR on Twitter. The Angels currently sit in third place in the AL West, but hold a respectable 44-39 record. They are surely hopeful Rendon will help them climb the division standings.

In other moves, the Angels selected the contract of RHP Victor Mederos. They also optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Triple-A and designated INF Jake Lamb for assignment.

The decision to place Rendon on the injured list was surprising in the first place. Angels manager Phil Nevin made it seem as if he wouldn't be placed on the IL before the final decision was made. Nevertheless, he is back now.

Anthony Rendon's 2023 season

Rendon is a talented player who's unfortunately dealt with injury trouble over the past few years. His numbers have been negatively impacted as a result. So far in 2023, Rendon is hitting .248/.366/.316 with a .682 OPS and one home run over 38 games played.

Perhaps Rendon will be able to rebound if he manages to stay healthy moving forward. A lineup that features Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, and a healthy Anthony Rendon would be intimidating to say the least. The Angels' offense will be pivotal moving forward as they try to break their current playoff drought, a drought that has lasted almost 10 years.

Anthony Rendon and the Angels will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The game projects to be a competitive affair, as Arizona is in the midst of a superb season of their own.