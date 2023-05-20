Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Angels made a pair of impactful roster moves on Saturday. The Halos reinstated 1B/OF Jared Walsh from the injured list and designated OF Brett Phillips for assignment, per Angels PR on Twitter.

Phillips provided strong defense, speed, and a positive clubhouse presence, but his offensive struggles led to this decision. Meanwhile, Walsh has struggled to stay healthy in 2023. The Halos are hoping he can rebound after a difficult 2022 season.

Walsh, a 2021 All-Star, will make his 2023 debut with the Angels after being reinstated from the IL. In 2021, he hit .277 with an .850 OPS. Walsh added 29 home runs and 98 RBI, and it appeared as if he’d be a star for the Halos for years to come. As aforementioned though, Walsh took a step in the wrong direction last year. He ultimately slashed .215/.269/.374 with a .642 OPS and 15 home runs across 118 games played.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for Phillips, he appeared in 19 games for the Angels this season, hitting just .077/.250/.077 with a .327 OPS. The Angels utilized him primarily as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch-runner.

Phillips has played at the MLB level since 2017, spending time with the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles in addition to the Angels. He’s regarded as one of the friendliest players in the sport and is a fan-favorite anywhere he goes. Unfortunately, his offensive production has been abysmal. That said, he still may be able to carve out a big league role due to his defense and speed.

The Angels will host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night at Angel Stadium following these roster moves.