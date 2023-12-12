The Los Angeles Angels have made their first signing since Shohei Ohtani decided to take his talents to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Angels are still picking up the pieces after getting officially left by baseball unicorn Shohei Ohtani. Replacing Ohtani's void on the team in one offseason is an improbability for the Halos. Nevertheless, there's a lot of work for the team's front office this offseason, and they have kicked things off with a minor addition (via Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports).

Left-hander D.J. Snelten becomes a part of Angels’ history. He is the Angels’ 1st signing since Shohei Ohtani’s departure, agreeing to a minor league contract. Snelten pitched last season for the Yankees’ AAA team and was in the big leagues in 2018 with SF.

As indicated by Nightengale, Snelten last appeared in the majors in 2018 with the San Francisco Giants. He made four appearances that year for the National League West division club, pitching for a total of just 4.1 innings and coming away with five earned runs on nine hits with three walks issued and four strikeouts to his name.

Since then, Snelten has appeared in only minor league games. In 2023, he played in the International League for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and for the independent-level Chicago Dogs.

Snelten's arrival in the Angels system is not the type of addition that will spur change for Los Angeles, but that could also just be the start of more moves to come by the same club that went just 73-89 in the 2023 campaign.

The hope for Snelten is that he will see action in the big leagues again now that he's with the Angels.