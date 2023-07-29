The Los Angeles Angels are going for it. Instead of trading Shohei Ohtani away, the Halos are keeping Ohtani and buying at the trade deadline. The team already acquired SP Lucas Giolito and RP Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox to bolster their pitching staff. Once superstar Mike Trout returns from injury, who's expected to come back in August, the Angels will be in a good position. Trout posted a motivational message on Twitter amid his injury rehab Saturday.

Grateful for the unwavering support of my incredible family, amazing team and all you fans out there! Your well wishes and encouragement mean the world to me! Can’t wait to get back out there! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/UavbO7EQ2b — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 29, 2023

“Grateful for the unwavering support of my incredible family, amazing team and all you fans out there! Your well wishes and encouragement mean the world to me! Can’t wait to get back out there!”

Trout was selected to the AL All-Star team despite having a down season by his standards in 2023. That said, Trout is one of the best players in the game and his looming return will be pivotal for an Angels team that is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trying to lead Angels

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ohtani has understandably received no shortage of recognition in 2023. He's in the midst of another incredible campaign as he continues to hit at an elite level while shoving on the mound.

But as Trout knows given his tenure with the Angels, one player can't do it all on his own. The Angels will need Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to lead the charge if they want to make a legitimate run in October.

For now, Trout doesn't have a set return date. Assuming he is able to return at some point in August though, the Angels will be one of the more fascinating teams to follow down the stretch.