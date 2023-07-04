Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is expected to miss four to eight weeks after suffering a wrist injury. The primary concern is of course for the Angels and how they will move forward without one of the best players in the game. However, Trout's injury also left a void in the MLB All-Star Game. It was revealed on Tuesday that Houston Astros OF Kyle Tucker will replace Trout in the All-Star game, per MLB on Twitter.

Kyle Tucker replaces Mike Trout in MLB All-Star Game

Tucker made his first All-Star game in 2022. He was good in 2021 also, but was snubbed of an All-Star appearance. 2023 almost produced the same result, as Kyle Tucker has enjoyed a fine campaign but wasn't initially selected to the team.

So far in 2023, Tucker is slashing .295/.370/.487 with an .857 OPS and 13 home runs to go along with 14 stolen bases. The fact that he wasn't originally an All-Star is surprising without question. In fact, his numbers have even rivaled Trout's this season.

Prior to the injury, Mike Trout was slashing .263/.369/.493 with an .862 OPS and 18 home runs. This would be a tremendous season for most players, but it qualifies as a down year for a future Hall of Famer like Trout.

Other MLB All-Star Game replacements include the following: OF Julio Rodriguez, SP George Kirby, CP David Bednar, and SS Wander Franco. With the game in Seattle, having two more Mariners in the contest (Rodriguez and Kirby) will excite the fans.

Astros fans, however, will surely be happy to see that Tucker was named as a replacement for the game. That said, it won't be the same without Trout on the field.