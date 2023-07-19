The Los Angeles Angels are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt currently, and while they don't always deliver, they managed to do so on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. A 5-1 victory over New York gave LA the opportunity to sweep the Yanks out of town on Wednesday, and the guy who is mainly responsible for the victory is Patrick Sandoval.

It's been a trying season for Sandoval after his breakout 2022 campaign, but for one night at least, he turned back the clock and showed he is still capable of being a top starter in this league. Sandoval shut down New York for much of the night (7.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 7 K, 3 BB) and even bought himself more time in the game by delivering a bold message to Phil Nevin before heading back out for the eighth inning.

“I’m the best you got right now. Those guys (in the bullpen) still need a rest.” – Patrick Sandoval, The Sporting Tribune

Sandoval ended up only getting one more out before Nevin decided to pull him, but it underscores the confidence Sandoval was pitching with against the Yankees. When he has that mentality, he can be one of the best guys in the league, and while his numbers on the year aren't great (5-7, 4.16 ERA, 77 K, 1.41 WHIP) maybe this could be the start where he begins to turn things around.

While it's nice to see that the Angels picked up a win here, all eyes are going to be on the trade deadline for them, as they have a massive decision to make with Shohei Ohtani looming. However, if they can put together a nice little hot streak over the next few games, maybe the players on the Angels will be able to make the front office's decision on Ohtani for them.