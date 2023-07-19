After the New York Yankees got dropped by the Los Angeles Angels again Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss, it's not hard to imagine how demoralized the Bronx Bombers must be feeling. They have lost three games in a row and four of five games since the MLB All-Star break. New York is also on the verge of getting swept by the Halos.

For Yankees manager Aaron Boone, embracing the feeling of frustration is part of the process of getting better.

“We got a lot of pride in here, and you want to win, and that's why we show up every day, right? Goal is to shake hands at the end of the day, and we're trying to be the best team we can be,” Boone said after the game, per Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports. “Look, there's moments in time where you get frustrated and upset, but that'll weigh you down. That'll wear you down. You start getting overly emotional, high, low, mad. Look, we're human. There's gonna be things in the moment that frustrate you. Our job is to work and figure it out.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees are still on the bottom of the American League East division with a 50-46 record — nine games out of first place. Still, they are not mathematically out of playoff contention, as they're only 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the last wild card ticket in the AL.

The Yankees will face the Angels for the last time in this series Wednesday before flying back home for a set against the Kansas City Royals.