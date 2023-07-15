With the All-Star break officially over, MLB fans will dive headfirst into the Shohei Ohtani trade hysteria. Each loss for the Los Angeles Angels will make such speculation louder and louder until no other baseball topic feels relevant ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. LA does not have time to be preoccupied with all of that chatter, though. At least not yet.

The Angels had an active start to their weekend and second-half of the season, making multiple roster decisions that will draw an array of emotions from fans. The biggest of these moves, which were all conveyed via The Sporting Tribune's Taylor Blake Ward, was also the most anticipated one. Third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shin injury.

Additionally, veteran reliever Matt Moore and young shortstop Zach Neto were activated off the IL, former top prospect Jo Adell was placed on the 10-day IL, pitcher Sam Bachman landed on the 15-day IL, Michael Stefanic was recalled, David Fletcher was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake and Trey Cabbage was selected to make his MLB debut.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whew. That is a full work day for LA, and first pitch against the Houston Astros does not even start until 9:38 p.m. ET. It is a mixed bag, but the good could potentially outweigh the bad. That will entail Neto to continue his upward development in his rookie season. He is hitting nearly .300 at home, so fans will be watching intently to see if he can do some damage against J.P. France Friday night in Angel Stadium.

Moore has been out since May with an oblique strain but was putting up zeros nearly every night before the injury. He has a 1.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 games pitched. The bullpen could sorely use a boost heading into the last two-and-a-half months of the season. Actually, the whole team could use a boost, so the players arriving and returning to the clubhouse should be welcomed in with open arms.

Fittingly, the focus will soon return right back to Shohei Ohtani. The 2021 MVP and impending free agent looks to take the mound again after dealing with a middle finger blister the last couple weeks. Regardless of the outcome, expect Ohtani to dominate the headlines.