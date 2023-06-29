Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has been on a tear as of late, surprising nobody, but Angels manager Phil Nevin had some interesting comments regarding whether or not Shohei Ohtani will participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby.

“I think he's already said no to the derby,” Phil Nevin said, via Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group. “I don't know if he has or not. That would be one that I feel like takes a lot out of guys… It's fun to watch and all that but I've just seen a lot of guys not bounce back from that very well. So whether he does not, I mean, full support of him. I know he's gonna be fine and take care of his body. It's just those are some of the things that make me nervous. That's all.”

Ohtani has participated in the Home Run Derby before, and it was in the 2021 season when the All-Star Game was in Colorado. He lost to Juan Soto, who was with the Washington Nationals at the time, in the first round of the tournament.

Of course, Ohtani went on to win the MVP that season, so participating did not seem to impact him much, if at all. He did not participate in 2022 at Dodger Stadium.

This time around the Angels are in the playoff hunt, so there is more at risk for Ohtani participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby. Fans would love to see Ohtani participate, but it seems that might not happen this year.