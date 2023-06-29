The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in recent years because of their myriad star players. Among them are Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Angels fans have thoroughly enjoyed watching Trout rack up stats en route to MVP consideration on a year-in, year-out basis. The pitching and hitting wizard Ohtani received praise recently from an unexpected source that has fans talking. It was the second time the duo teamed up to smash a record in recent days.

On Wednesday night, the Angels' superstars joined forces for a Herculean effort. Trout and Ohtani did something that hadn't been seen in Los Angeles since 2004, and they did it in style as usual.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are the first pair of teammates with back-to-back triples in a 1st inning since Bradley Zimmer and José Ramírez in 2017. The last Angels teammates to do it were David Eckstein and Chone Figgins in 2004. The Angels currently trail the White Sox, 5-2. pic.twitter.com/T5aGPJNCWk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2023

Unfortunately for Angels fans, an 11-5 loss was the ultimate result.

The team's struggles on the scoreboard were widely panned by Los Angeles Angels fans on Twitter, who lamented the wasting of the two generational talents' record setting statistical accomplishments.

“Of course they are losing,” one fan said. “Wasting generational talents,” another chimed in.

Back-to-back triples for Trout and Ohtani!pic.twitter.com/OPHb4Q6nnF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 29, 2023

The performance came one day after Ohtani's ten-strikeout, two home run game against the White Sox on Tuesday night.

Trout is still just 31 years old and in the prime of his career. The athletic center fielder and three-time former MVP had a batting average of .253 with 17 home runs and 43 RBI as of Wednesday. Ohtani, meanwhile, boasts a batting average of .304 as a hitter to go along with an ERA of 3.02 as a pitcher.