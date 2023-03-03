Shohei Ohtani is arguably the most talented and most popular player in Major League Baseball. The Japanese import is grateful for his status and enjoys talking with the fans and signing autographs. However, he said through an interpreter that he does not have a problem separating his fan interactions with his on-field responsibilities.

“I am very pleased and happy to have the attention from the fans,” Ohtani said. “It is better to have the attention than not. So I am thankful to the fans for that. But I am pretty good at separating fan relations from the game itself. When it comes to baseball, I can focus straight on the game.”

Ohtani has gone from curiosity as a two-way player to one of the game’s greatest stars. He has been with the Los Angeles Angels the past 5 years as a pitcher and a position player, and he has excelled in both areas.

Ohtani has been an All-Star each of the past 2 seasons, and he appears to be reaching his peak while teaming with Mike Trout in the Angels batting order. Ohtani slashed .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs and 100 RBI in 2021 and he followed that up with a slash line of .273/.356/.519 with 34 homers and 85 RBI last year.

Shohei Ohtani is also coming off his best season as a pitcher. He compiled a 15-9 record last season with a 2.33 earned run average while making 28 starts with 166.0 innings on the mound. He struck out 219 batters while walking 44 batters.

Ohtani won the American League MVP award in 2021 and finished second to Aaron Judge in 2022.