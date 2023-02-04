Despite another miraculous season, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani did not win the AL MVP award. Ohtani’s true feelings towards losing out to Judge have now been revealed.

Ohtani wasn’t very happy to see Judge win the MVP over him, per Angels’ manager Phil Nevin. Nevin spoke about Ohtani’s true feelings towards the MVP and how he felt about his overall performance last season, via MLB Network Radio.

“He wasn’t happy about not winning the MVP I can tell you that,” Nevin said. “But he wants to win first and foremost. He’s excited about the pieces we’ve added. He’s excited to get started.”

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani hit .273 with 34 home runs, 95 RBI and 11 stolen bases. His 35 home runs tied for 11th most in the MLB while his 95 RBI ranked 18th. Ohtani’s .519 slugging percentage was 10th best in the big leagues.

On the mount, Ohtani compiled a 15-9 record with a 2.33 ERA and a 219/44 K/BB ratio. His ERA and strikeout total were both the sixth best in the majors. Ohtani’s 11.9 K/9 was second-best in all of the MLB.

Simply put, Ohtani is doing things on a baseball field never seen before. He is just a dominant hitter as he is pitcher. And still, Aaron Judge took home the MVP. To Judge’s credit, he did hit .311 with 131 RBI and a record-breaking 62 home runs.

Still, Ohtani feels that he should’ve taken home the AL MVP. He’s looking forward to getting back on the diamond with the Angels and proving why he is arguably the best player in the MLB today.