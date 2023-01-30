Shohei Ohtani is ready for the 2023 MLB season. The Los Angeles Angels’ superstar posted a video to his Instagram story of an epic batting practice session on Sunday. The two-way phenom was seen crushing a home run in the video, via MLB on Twitter.

Shohei Ohtani already looks to be in midseason form with that swing.

With the World Baseball Classic (WBC) right around the corner, players are preparing for an extra long season of sorts. Ohtani, who’s the AL MVP favorite going into 2023, may need to face his Angels’ teammate Mike Trout during the WBC. Trout recently addressed possibly facing Ohtani.

“(Ohtani is) nasty,” Trout said. “Every person I’ve talked to that faces him says they don’t want to be in the box. It’s gonna be interesting and I’m looking forward to it. He’s one of my good friends. It’s gonna be fun.”

Shohei Ohtani is entering his contract year. Aaron Judge blasted 62 home runs in his contract season during the 2022 campaign. With a massive amount of money on the line, Ohtani may be in store for his best season yet. And that thought alone will intimidate the rest of the league.

Ohtani slashed .273/.356/.519 with an .875 OPS and 34 home runs at the plate in 2022. On the mound, Shohei posted a sparkling 2.33 ERA and 1.01 WHIP to go along with 219 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout will look to lead the Angels to their first postseason appearance since 2014 this season. However, both players will first aim to take care of business during the WBC.