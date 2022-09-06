Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball

As if there are not enough reasons to love Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, here he comes again with another reminder that he’s not just an incredible baseball player but also a fantastic human being. Remember when Detroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens stepped on the mound late in the blowout loss to the Angels Monday night and struck out Shohei Ohtani with a 68 MPH heater and said that he plans to seek Ohtani’s autograph on that ball? Well, he just got his wish.

Kody Clemens just received his Shohei Ohtani strikeout ball from last night – autographed by the Angels superstar with the inscription: “What a nasty pitch!” 📸 KodyClemens on Instagram pic.twitter.com/JkiiFS0iTb — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) September 6, 2022

The Tigers lost that game, 10-0, so they went for Kody Clemens to help them finish the contest without wasting any more of their arms in the pitching staff. Clemens, the son of former strikeout machine Roger Clemens, earned his first career strikeout off of Shohei Ohtani, who probably is too good of a guy to have intentionally let Clemens get his K.

Via Adrian Garro of MLB.com:

“[We] were talking in the dugout. I was like, ‘I’m probably going to face Shohei in the eighth, or whatever,’” Clemens explained. “I was just throwing it in there, and I got to two strikes. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this might happen. Who knows?’ And I threw it 60-whatever miles an hour, and luckily, he took it.”

Kody Clemens might not get another strikeout as a pitcher ever again, so punching out a historically great player like Shohei Ohtani is something he could at least brag to his legendary dad, who’s got a ton of them.