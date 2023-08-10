Shohei Ohtani is a baseball history waiting to happen. He made one again Wednesday night to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim. But despite his brilliance on the mound and at the plate, those were not enough to satisfy the Japanese superstar's craving for perfection.

“I was pretty frustrated with the way I was pitching,” Ohtani said with the help of a translator after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I didn't really feel right throughout the whole game.”

It's that kind of mentality, the never-be-satisfied attitude, that plays a huge part in Ohtani's greatness on the field.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Ohtani started for the Angels on the mound versus the Giants and pitched for six innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out five San Francisco batters through 97 pitches. The only run scored under his watch was a result of an Angels error. Shohei Ohtani also went 0-for-2 but drew two walks and scored a run in the sixth inning during a Mike Moustakas home run.

The Angels are suddenly finding their groove amid the continued absence of Mike Trout. After losing seven games in a row heading into the series versus the Giants, Ohtani and the Halos have now stitched together back-to-back victories and are on the verge of a sweep of San Francisco. They need every win they can to keep their hopes alive of making the playoffs.

The Angels are back to .500 at 58-58 after the win against the Giants — still 10.5 games out of first place in the American League West division.