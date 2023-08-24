It's the worst day of the season for the Los Angeles Angels faithful, and perhaps for all MLB fans in general. This is after it was revealed that Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have sustained injuries that will sideline them for a significant period.

Ohtani left Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds due to what the team initially called an “arm fatigue.” Later on, however, the Japanese pitcher reportedly suffered from a UCL tear that will prevent him from pitching again this 2023 season.

As for Trout, he is going back to the injured list after just returning from his hand injury. He was already scheduled to miss the doubleheader against the Reds due to discomfort in his left hand, and by the looks of it, there's more underlying problem.

Obviously, Angels fans are disappointed and frustrated with the development. Ohtani and Trout are their only hopes to salvage the season, but now, it might really be over for the team. With Ohtani set to become a free agent as well, some are already thinking they may have seen the last of the superstar slugger.

“This is the worst day in American sports history,” a fan commented on Jeff Passan's report about the Ohtani injury.

Another frustrated supporter asked, “What did the Ohtani, Trout and the Angels do to the Baseball Gods?”

“Worst news I’ve ever received,” a third commenter added. Another one said, “ANGELS ARE CURSED MAN.”

Here are more reactions to the news about Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout's injuries:

All of us getting this notification. pic.twitter.com/njU0mkTJAU — Austin (@AustinPlanet) August 24, 2023

The same day the Angels lose a crucial doubleheader and fall 10 games out of the Wild Card, they lose Shohei Ohtani to a torn UCL and MIke Trout heads back to the IL. August 23 is officially the day their season ended. It also could be the last day Ohtani ever played for them. — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 24, 2023

FUCK.

Not Shohei Ohtani man, doesn’t deserve this. At least he can still bay though. If he gets Tommy John he will most likely not come back til 2025.

The Angels don’t deserve him or Trout.

The Dodgers will take care of them

Both. Come to LA, asap. Forget Orange County https://t.co/o6h1Np4wVA — Ezekiel⚔️ (@e_figueroaaa) August 24, 2023

It's a rough day indeed for the Angels. It remains to be seen what the team will do next after the shocking and saddening development, but as what fans are saying, there's just no coming back from a blow of that magnitude.