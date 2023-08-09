The 2023 World Baseball Classic featured Team USA versus Team Japan in the championship game. Los Angeles Angels stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani represented their teams and faced off in the final at-bat of the game in a legendary moment. Ohtani ended up striking out Trout to clinch the victory for Team Japan. Recently, the two superstars teamed up to sign a Trout-Ohtani WBC baseball card, via Trout's Twitter.

A Troutani “signature” moment we’ll never forget 😬 pic.twitter.com/PKZViAR20U — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 9, 2023

“A Troutani ‘signature' moment we’ll never forget,” Trout wrote.

The 2023 WBC was a success without question. It got fans energized for the season and provided no shortage of excitement throughout the tournament. Although Ohtani won the battle versus Trout, the two still teamed up for a truly incredible moment that will always be remembered.

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout's 2023 seasons

Trout is currently dealing with an injury, leaving Ohtani as the primary player on the Angels. The Halos have struggled since the MLB trade deadline, however, leaving their playoff chances in jeopardy. The decision to not trade Ohtani hasn't panned out well for a franchise whose future will be extremely uncertain if the two-way phenom leaves in free agency.

If Ohtani departs then the Angels will have to return to the drawing board. Yes, they will still have Trout, but he's dealt with numerous injury problems over the past few seasons. The Halos feature some exciting talent on their roster aside from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, but they need to make some upgrades in order to compete on a consistent basis.