Shohei Ohtani played his first road game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. He drove in a run and scored two of his own in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-2 win in 10 innings. He also received a warm embrace from the fans at Angel Stadium.

Ohtani may not have left the city but he did leave the Angels behind in favor of the superior LA baseball club. His decision has paid off immensely, as he’s about to make the playoffs for the first time in his career. The Halos are one of MLB's worst teams, slugging through a rebuild.

The Angels had a tribute ready for Ohtani, looking back at all the years he spent dominating for them. They surely feel some type of way about their franchise icon leaving for their city rival. But Ohtani gave them everything he had for six seasons and deserved recognition from the crowd and the organization.

The love Shohei Ohtani got from the Angels faithful meant a lot to him, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“As a player, I feel very supported and appreciative of all the fans that are in front of me, in front of the team,” Ohtani said through an interpreter, via ESPN. “It makes a difference that they're out here…The biggest part of all of this is really being able to play at this stadium in front of the Anaheim fans. That was the part that was special for me.”

Shohei Ohtani appreciates Angels fans in return game

Although the Angels never put enough talent around Ohtani to help him contend for the playoffs, they did embrace his rare talents and helped him develop into the phenom he is today. He became a two-time MVP and became a global superstar with the little-brother franchise. He also maintained leadership by taking fault for LA's failures, even though they were mostly out of his control.

The Angels had some fun with Shohei Ohtani, saying that he “used to work here” on the scoreboard as he came up to bat. They're finally embracing a rebuild, focusing on young talent after acquiring more at the trade deadline. As the Dodgers prepare for October baseball, the Angels will sit back and watch how far their former superstar can take them.