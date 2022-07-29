Shohei Ohtani speaks on future with Angels amid trade rumors

The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly been listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani.

With Ohtani currently set to hit free agency in 2024, and no clear indication that he is looking to re-sign, the Angels could look to move him. Any deal involving the 28-year-old superstar would come at a steep price.

Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post spoke to several executives around the MLB. One of these executives claimed that the Angeles would be looking for a team’s top four prospects in return for Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani was recently asked about his future in Los Angeles and the trade rumors currently surrounding him. Ohtani stated, “I’m with the Angels right now. And I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

Shohei Ohtani has already become one of the game’s best players. He is a proven pitcher and hitter and is arguably elite in both areas.

While Shohei Ohtani has somewhat struggled at the plate this season, he is pitching the best baseball of his career.

In 17 starts this season, Shohei Ohtani has a record of 9-6. He has pitched 99.1 innings. When on the mound, Ohtani has allowed 78 hits, 32 runs, and 11 home runs.

When hitting, Ohtani has still been solid. In 358 at-bats, has recorded 91 hits, 21 home runs, and 59 RBI. He currently has a batting average of .254.

If a deal involving Ohtani is made, it will be one of the biggest moves in MLB history. With the deadline quickly approaching, a resolution could soon be found.