In the days leading up to the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the Los Angeles Angels have been arguably the busiest team in the league. But before the deadline comes to a close, the Angels still have one last-minute trade they could make.

Los Angeles kicked off their deadline by acquiring Lucas Giolito from the White Sox. They then bolstered their offense by adding sluggers Randal Grichuk and CJ Cron from the Colorado Rockies.

Still, if the Angels are serious about getting themselves and Shohei Ohtani into the playoffs, it may take a bit more reinforcements. Los Angeles currently sits five games out of the AL West and four games out of the Wild Card with their 55-51 record.

The Angels already got a pair of bats in Grichuk in Cron. But if they really want the give their offense a spark, Los Angeles must call the Rockies back about a trade for Elias Diaz.

What Diaz brings

Most MLB fans now know Diaz after he surprisingly won the 2023 All-Star Game MVP award. But Diaz is more than just an All-Star Game home run and was at the festivities for a reason in the first place.

Over 92 games this season, Diaz is hitting .273 with 10 home runs and 48 RBI. He is three RBI and eight home runs away from setting career-bests in both categories. Furthermore, his batting average would far and away be the best of his career in any season with 100+ games played.

Yes Diaz has the added benefit of having home games at Coors Field. However, he has blossomed into a consistent hitter at the MLB level. With the Rockies already selling off Grichuk and Cron, perhaps they'd be interested in digging back into the Angels' farm system in a deal for Diaz.

What Angels have

Top prospect Logan O'Hoppe was expected to handle Los Angeles' primary catching duties this season. However, he suffered a torn labrum in April that has held him off the diamond ever since. In his stead, the Angels have turned to Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach.

Thaiss is hitting .234 with six home runs and 26 RBI over 76 games. Wallach has been a .196 hitter over his 47 games, adding six home runs and 12 RBI.

O'Hoppe was originally given a 4-6 month recovery timeline. However, even if he does return, he is coming off of major labrum surgery. There's no guarantee he could meaningfully contribute. While Thaiss has shown potential at times, Elias Diaz gives the Angels a much more sure thing behind the plate.

Why Diaz to Angels makes sense

With their previous MLB trade deadline moves, the Angels' intentions for the remainder of the season have become clear. Make the playoffs and try to convince Shohei Ohtani to stay in Los Angeles.

The playoffs have been a forbidden ground for the Angels recently with or without Ohtani. Los Angeles hasn't reached the postseason since 2014. The franchise is starving for a playoff run and feel this year could be their chance.

Furthermore, Ohtani is set to be a free agent after the season. Los Angeles wants to prove to their two-way sensation that they're serious about winning. Even if it doesn't culminate in a World Series title, a playoff run might convince Ohtani to stay.

Elias Diaz won't suddenly make Los Angeles the World Series favorites. However, he's a strong catcher in a clear area of need. Before the 2023 MLB trade deadline is done, the Angels must swing one more trade with the Rockies and bring Diaz to LA.