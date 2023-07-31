The Los Angeles Angels are acquiring outfielder Randal Grichuk and first baseman CJ Cron from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for pitchers Jake Madden and Mason Albright, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Angels made it clear that they were buyers when they acquired Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox, and now Shohei Ohtani is getting even more help with two players who should upgrade the team's lineup.

For the Angels, Randal Grichuk is the headliner of the deal. He is hitting .312 with a .367 on-base percentage and eight home runs, according to Fangraphs. He currently has a 119 wRC+ on the season. He played his first four seasons in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, the next for with the Toronto Blue Jays, then joined the Rockies in 2022.

It is a homecoming for CJ Cron, who played his first four seasons in MLB with the Angels. He had one year stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers in 2018, 2019 and 2020, before going to the Rockies in 2021, according to Fangraphs.

For the Rockies, they are getting the No. 8 prospect in the Angels' system in Jake Madden and the No. 28 prospect in the system in Mason Albright, according to MLB.com.

The Angels are doing everything they can to get into the playoffs with Shohei Ohtani, trying to convince him to stay when he hits free agency this offseason. They will need a big run in the second half of the season to pull it off after losing a series to the Toronto Blue Jays.