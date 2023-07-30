Baseball is a dangerous sport. When balls are flying at you at 80 miles per hour, and people are swinging wooden or aluminum bats at full power, the risk of a devastating injury is high. On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Angels witnessed a scary moment with their teammate. Outfielder Taylor Ward took a fastball to the face from Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah.

Scary moment as Taylor Ward takes an Alek Manoah pitch up high. pic.twitter.com/4BJZ77GCgA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2023

It was clearly unintentional: Manoah has been having problems with his pitch command this season, and his reaction showed that. However, that doesn't make this any less scary. Ward was taken out of the game, and Angels fans everywhere was worried for his safety. Today, the Angels released the official report on Taylor Ward's injury: he suffered a facial fracture, and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, per Rhett Bollinger.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Taylor Ward diagnosed with facial fractures https://t.co/qbeZH9nxb6 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 30, 2023

Multiple measures have been implemented to make sure that serious injuries from these accidents don't happen. Still, that's a 92 mph fastball staring you right in the eye. No matter how much protection you have, that will make an impact. Thankfully, the Angels outfielder is fine, and he'll hopefully miss a few games before returning to the field.

The Angels have decided to go all-in on the remaining part of the season, trading for star pitcher Lucas Giolito. They are trying to make the playoffs in hopes that it will convince Shohei Ohtani to resign with them when he hits free agency. So far, they sit at five games behind the final AL spot. Will they be able to muster up one more push to get them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.