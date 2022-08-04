The Mike Trout reason Angels wouldn’t trade Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels shocked the baseball world when they started listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani in the midst of a vastly disappointing season. Although no trade went down for the most unique superstar in a century, the team being in need of a rebuild was pretty clear. As Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon continue to sit out with injuries and the team continues to lose, LA is simply spinning its wheels.

However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, team owner Arte Moreno was not a fan at all of the Angels considering Shohei Ohtani trades. He made it clear that he wanted to see his team at full strength before coming to terms with a trade for Ohtani.

“Moreno told folks in his front office he simply could not trade Ohtani while Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon were out with injuries,” Heyman writes. “However, the Angels probably need a reset, and the belief is Trout, with a full no-trade clause, would be hard to deal. And Rendon, with injury after injury, near to impossible.”

A trio of Trout, Ohtani and Rendon is a very good foundation to build on but the Angels have failed to capitalize. Rival executives believe that Ohtani will eventually be traded away, but LA fans will at least get to see him for the rest of this season.

The Angels’ record is poor but the emergence of Taylor Ward and Reid Detmers are reasons to be somewhat optimistic for the future. If their trio of superstars can be healthy at the same time and the team can find reliable pitching, they could be a very good squad. Such hopes have existed in the past, though, and dissolved over and over.