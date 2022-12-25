By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Angels are still trying to break through to the playoffs with Shohei Ohtani. The two-time phenom is only getting better and is in the final year of his contract, so the 2023 season is extremely important.

The Angels are looking to add one more starting pitcher to their rotation and are looking into two former All-Star hurlers to fill the void, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network: Corey Kluber and Nathan Eovaldi.

Kluber, who is also a two-time Cy Young Award winner, posted a 4.34 ERA last season with the Tampa Bay Rays last season. The 36-year-old has certainly seen his best days pass him but he still pitched 164 innings last season and still has a five-pitch repertoire that could allow him to bounce back.

Eovaldi posted a 3.87 ERA last season with the Boston Red Sox. He throws a hard fastball and a very effective splitter, so he could be effective with the Angels. However, he is surely being pursued by all the other teams that still need starting putting.

The Angels’ pitching rotation is headlined, obviously, by Ohtani and also features 2022 breakout star Tyler Anderson, who they signed earlier in free agency. Ohtani also headlines the Angels’ hitting core, along with Mike Trout, and will be joined by Brandon Drury.

With Ohtani still having the potential to leave in free agency, the Angels have to be a good team in 2023. Adding one more pitcher will be important as LA looks to build around its superstar.