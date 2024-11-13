The Los Angeles Angels and former Atlanta Braves All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud recently agreed to a contract. LA has been fairly aggressive to begin the offseason, adding a number of veterans already in MLB free agency or via trade. The Angels, though, already have a catcher with a bright future in Logan O'Hoppe, so d'Arnaud made sure to reach out to O'Hoppe so he was not caught off guard by the signing, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

“Travis d'Arnaud said he reached out to Logan O'Hoppe before his signing was announced to make sure it didn't surprise him and to let him know he'll be there for him. ‘I want him to be the greatest Angels catcher of all time,' d'Arnaud said,” Bollinger wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe features a high-ceiling

d'Arnaud will likely be the Angels new backup catcher with O'Hoppe expected to start. O'Hoppe, 24, was acquired by the Angels in the Brandon Marsh trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. He emerged as the Angels top prospect and the catcher made his MLB debut in 2022.

O'Hoppe's first full big league season came in 2024, as he displayed signs of potential despite the team's struggles. He ultimately slashed .244/.303/.409/.712 across 136 games played. O'Hoppe added 20 home runs and 17 doubles.

There are not many star offensive catchers in today's MLB but O'Hoppe features the potential to become one of the few. He offers power from the right side of the plate and could help to anchor the Angels' lineup for years to come. Having an All-Star such as d'Arnaud on the roster will only help his development.

The Angels still have plenty of uncertainty to address following their forgettable 2024 season. Still, there is reason for optimism as Logan O'Hoppe continues to improve. Perhaps he can become the Angels next star player.