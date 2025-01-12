As this off season's hot stove continues to simmer, a couple of thoughts began to illuminate what could happen next winter. One major storyline could be the free agency of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Toronto Blue Jays, his current team, would love to have him back. So would at least two thirds of the major leagues. Yet, according to MLB Network's Harold Reynolds, the man also known as “Vladdy” should sign with the Los Angeles Angels.

“Yankees getting over the hump? Vladdy to the Angels?” posted MLB Network's official account on X, formerly Twitter. “#MLBNHotStove makes some predictions ⬇️”

Guerrero Jr. going to Los Angeles would be eerily similar to his father's, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., free agent journey. The Hall of Famer left the Montreal Expos and joined the Angels in the early 2000s and had a very successful tenure in Los Angeles. Vladdy has become one of the best in the majors at his position and has the ability to be an MVP much like his father was. Would leaving Toronto for Southern California help him take the next step in his career? Come next offseason, it certainly could happen.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Angels could be good match next winter

2024 was the best season that Guerrero Jr. has had since his mammoth 2021 campaign. The timing was excellent, as he compiled a WAR of 6.2. His .323 batting average was superb, and he hit 30 home runs and 103 RBIs to go along with that mark. If he has a 2025 like his 2024, then Vladdy will be in line for a pretty hefty pay raise. Would the Angels, led by GM Perry Minasian, be the team to give him that raise?

Angels owner Arte Moreno has given out big deals in the past, yet it's been a few years since he's splurged in the free agent market. That expenditure? Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who signed a seven-year deal with the team after the 2019 season. That signing might have been the worst contract in team history and has gone down as one of the worst in MLB history. After that colossal misfire, would giving a big money pact to Guerrero Jr. really be the best idea?

For Los Angeles, it would be. Especially if Vladdy plays up to his peaks of 2021 and last season. He'd be the best lineup partner that franchise player Mike Trout has had since Shohei Ohtani left for the Dodgers across town. He'd follow in the footsteps of his father once again. Furthermore, Guerrero Jr.'s star would be brighter in Los Angeles, and one could argue postseason runs there just mean more. For a man chasing immortality like his father once did, wouldn't the biggest stage possible call him home? It certainly would be no surprise at all.