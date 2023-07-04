The Los Angeles Angels square off with the San Diego Padres for the second game of a three game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Padres prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was owned by the Padres the whole time. San Diego went up 4-0 early and cruised to a 10-2 victory. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaert had three hits and three RBI each. Jake Cronenworth also drove in three runs. Bogaerts was the lone home run hitter for the Padres as he launched a first inning pitch over the fence. Blake Snell earned the win and threw five scoreless innings, struck out seven and allowed seven hits.

The Angels had five different hitters with two hits. Unfortunately, Mike Trout had to leave the game early as he hurt himself on a swing. Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo and Trout all had an RBI. Rengifo led the team with three hits, including a home run. The Angels actually outhit the Padres in the game 14-12. All four of the Angels' pitchers in the game gave up at least two runs. Jaime Barria gave up four runs in five innings and suffered the loss.

Shohei Ohtani will start against Joe Musgrove in this game.

Here are the Angels-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

How To Watch Angels vs. Padres

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app, FanDuel Sportsbook

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The reason the Angels can cover the spread is simpe. They have Ohtani on the mound. Ohtani could pitch for the worst team in the MLB, and they would still be a threat to win everytime Ohtani took the mound. Ohtani is 7-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. In 95 1/3 innings pitched this season, Ohtani has struck out 127 batters. Opposing hitters are batting just .180 off him. The Padres have struggled to hit all season, so Ohtani should be able to shut them down in this game. The Angels will need him to go deep into games, but this is something he can easily do.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Joe Musgrove had a very good month of June. He made six starts and went at least six innings in five of those starts. In 36 innings pitched in June, Musgrove had a 2.25 ERA, 30 strikeouts to just seven walks and a 4-0 record. Musgrove will need to have keep this up for the Padres to cover the spread. Ohtani is a hard pitcher to beat, but if Musgrove can hold the Angels to just one or two runs, they Padres will keep this game close and within striking distance.

As mentioned, Ohtani is very tough to beat. However, he is worse on the road this season. Ohtani has a 4.03 ERA ont the road and hitters are doing better against him (still not great, though). If there is a time for the Padres to beat Ohtani, it will be in this game. San Diego needs to jump on Ohtani early and get out to a lead in this one.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick

This is a fun pitching matchup. These are two of the best pitchers in the league and it is going to be fun to watch. However, it is hard to bet against Ohtani, especially when he is the underdog. I will take the Angels to cover the spread in this game.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-194), Over 7.5 (-104)