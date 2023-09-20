The Los Angeles Angels are on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the second game of a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays took game one of the series 6-2. Yandy Diaz led the team with three hits, and a one run scored. Randy Arozarena was just 1-4, but the one hit was a two-run home run. Osleivis Basabe and Rene Pinto also had two RBI in the win. On the mound, the Rays started Taj Bradley. Bradley went five innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out six. The Rays' bullpen allowed just one run in four innings of work.

The Angels had just five hits in the game. Brandon Drury led the team with two hits, but that was his only stat. Los Angeles scored their two runs thanks to two solo home runs. Those came off the bat of Zach Neto, and Logan O'Hoppe. Patrick Sandoval was the starting pitcher. He went five innings, allowed two runs on five hits, and struck out seven. Aaron Loup was the losing pitcher in the game. He allowed four runs on three hits through one inning of work.

Reid Detmers will be the starting pitcher for the Angels. Aaron Civale will get the ball for the Rays.

Here are the Angels-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-120)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels best chance to win is if their offense gets hot. Civale is a good pitcher, but he has been a little worse on the Rays this season. He has a 4.43 ERA with Tampa Bay to go along with a 1.25 WHIP. His strikeouts and command have been better, but he is a little more hittable. Civale is allowing opponents to hit .263 off him while in a Rays uniform. At Tropicana Field this season, Civale has a 5.31 ERA. Civale has clearly been a little bit worse on the Rays, and the Angels need to take advantage of that. If they can get their offense hot, the Angels will cover the spread.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays offense is pretty good. They are taking on a pitcher that struggles on the road, as well. Detmers is 1-6 with a 5.40 ERA, and his strikeouts are way down when pitching on the road. His oBA is not terrible, but he does give up his hits. Tampa Bay has a good matchup, and what makes it even better is their .263 batting average, and .437 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching. If the Rays can continue to crush lefties, they will cover the spread.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Angels have struggled in the second half of the season, and those struggles will continue in this game. The Rays should be able to get to Detmers, and that will help them cover the spread. Civale has struggled a little bit, but the Rays should cover this spread.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+100), Over 8 (-110)