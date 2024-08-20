ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels are in the Midwest to take on the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Royals Projected Starters

Tyler Anderson vs. Cole Ragans

Tyler Anderson (9-11) with a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 147.1 innings pitched, 117K/56BB, .215 oBA

Last Start: vs. Toronto Blue Jays: 5.2 innings, 6 hits, 7 runs, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 1.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 64.2 innings pitched, 54K/22BB, .170 oBA

Cole Ragans (10-7) with a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 147.1 innings pitched, 174K/47BB, .221 oBA

Last Start: at Minnesota Twins: Win, 7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 3.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 77.1 innings pitched, 100K/26BB, .236 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Royals Odds

Los Angeles Royals: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +164

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Angels vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Kansas City

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Anderson is having a very good season on the mound. His record does not show it, but he gives the Angels a chance to win anytime he takes the mound. Anderson is actually much better on the road than he is at home, as well. His ERA is almost three runs better while his oBA is 79 points lower on the road. Anderson has a lot of success away from home, and that should continue in this game. If he can have another good start, the Angels will win this game.

Anderson has already pitched against the Royals this season. He was able to have a good game against them, as well. Anderson started the only game the Angels won in their four-game series with the Royals earlier this season. In that game, Anderson went 6.2 innings, allowed seven hits, struck out four, and allowed just three runs. If Anderson can keep the Royals in check like that again, the Angels will be able to win this game.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals have their ace on the mound. Ragans has been their ace all season, and he is pitching like it this month. In August, Ragans has made three starts, and the Royals have won all three. In those three starts, Ragans has thrown 19 innings, allowed just 13 hits, struck out 21, and he has an ERA of 1.89. Two of those starts have came against some pretty good teams, so he is pitching the ball really well. If Ragans can continue to pitch as he has been, the Royals will have no problem winning this game.

The Royals have played some very good baseball as a team lately. They are on a four-game win streak, and they are coming off a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds. During this four-game win streak, the Royals are outscoring their opponents 32-4. They are playing like a playoff team right now, and that should continue in this game. If the Royals can continue to hit the ball well, and just outplay their opponent, they will win this game.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Royals are the better team in this game, and I do not see that being any different in this game. I am going to take the Royals to win this game straight up.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-196)