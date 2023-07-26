At this point, with less than a week away from the MLB trade deadline, no one is sure what is going to happen. That's the exciting part. But this year, there's a little more added anticipation as fans are awaiting to see if baseballs greatest player in over a century, Shohei Ohtani, will finally be traded away from the Los Angeles Angels.

Will the Angels finally trade Shohei Ohtani?

Will they or won't they? Deal or no deal? These are the questions everyone is wanting to ask the Angels. This is what has been keeping baseball fans up at night while numerous trade ideas are being calculated by MLB owners and general managers, who are more than likely making relentless phone calls in attempts to acquire him..

But are the Angels even going to offer to begin with?

It was initially believed that the Angels would become sellers when Mike Trout suffered a hamate bone injury just before the All-Star break, seemingly eliminating their chances of competing for a playoff berth by the end of the season. However, since returning from the break, the Halos have shown strength with a 7-3 record, winning two out of their last three series. While Trout is still undergoing rehab, with no set timetable for his return, the Angels recent performances raises questions: Will they become buyers instead of sellers, and more importantly, keepers of Ohtani until the end of the season?

Do the Angels have unreal playoff expectations?

At the beginning of the season, there was hope that the Angels, boasting two exceptional players in the likes of Ohtani and Trout, would finally secure a playoff berth, especially if they hoped to keep Ohtani. Curiously, despite having such two of this generations greatest players, the team has yet to achieve this milestone.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Houston Astros, reigning World Series champions, have consistently held the AL West title for several seasons, making them the team to beat. Additionally, the Texas Rangers, after a period of heavy spending, have demonstrated great improvement this season, becoming the Astros best competition this season. Meanwhile, last year's surprise Wild Card team, the Seattle Mariners, have been somewhat disappointing, hovering around .500. As for the Oakland Athletics, they have consistently remained irrelevant. The Angels, in comparison, seem to be stagnating and are desperately hoping for a miracle.

Currently, the Angels are 6.5 games behind the first-place Rangers and 3.5 games behind the third Wild Card spot. While not an impossible margin to overcome, it is essential for the Angels to assess their situation realistically.

Whether Arte Moreno desires to be known as the person who traded away the world's greatest baseball player is inconsequential. In truth, it reflects poorly on his business acumen if he decides against it. Given the history of how the Angels have been managed since he acquired the team in 2003, the possible decision to keep Ohtani would align with the team's track record. If the team isn't winning with Ohtani, it is unlikely they will fare any better without him, leaving them in the same predicament. Nonetheless, trading Ohtani could present an opportunity to rebuild the team significantly, given the potential for a substantial return. Because for the Angels themselves, they lack any viable assets to retain Ohtani, not even Trout at this point.

Shohei Ohtani wants to win

Ohtani's ultimate desire is to win. He experienced how that felt during the World Baseball Classic, where he struck out his fellow Angels teammate Trout to seal the final game and win the tournament. The experience was bound to give him an understanding of what it takes and the type of team required to accomplish such a goal. However, the current state of the Angels does not reflect a playoff-caliber team, and it is unlikely to change in the future.

Over the years, the Angels have burdened themselves with detrimental contracts, such as those with Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon, which have left them with limited room to strengthen the rest of their roster with talented players. Even if Moreno could manage to secure the funds to re-sign Ohtani at season's end, it would most likely only maintain their stagnant position of missing the playoffs like they've been doing in recent years, while also leaving them unable to address other positions in need.

If Ohtani remains with the Angels beyond the MLB trade deadline, it could be seen as a great injustice to the team. This decision would only impede their progress further, hindering them from becoming relevant anytime soon. The Angels and Moreno have to be realistic about Ohtani, and more so, their future. This Angels team isn't a playoff team and won't be with Ohtani on it.