It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels Astros.

The Houston Astros have not had an especially good season, but this is their lucky year in the sense that no one else in the American League West was able to take advantage of the Astros' failures and various bouts of misfortune. The Astros were crushed by injuries to their starting rotation in 2024. Cristian Javier, Luis Urquidy, Lance McCullers, and Justin Verlander were all sidelined for large portions of time. The Astros have put together a patchwork rotation and have needed young starters to learn on the job. Kyle Tucker was injured for a large portion of the season, which hurt Houston's offense and took away a player who was red-hot in the early part of 2024. Houston enters September 19 with a modest 82-70 record. Houston is unlikely to win 90 games, a rarity for the American League's most consistently successful franchise since 2017. Yet, because the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers have not been able to score runs consistently this year, Houston is almost certain to win the AL West anyway. The Astros lead Seattle by five games with 10 to play. As long as Houston doesn't get swept by Seattle next week, that essentially means the Astros would be up four with seven games remaining. It will be hard for the Astros to blow this lead. With four games coming up against the lowly Angels at home, Houston has a chance to put this race to bed before meeting Seattle next week.

Angels-Astros Projected Starters

Jose Suarez vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Jose Suarez (1-2) has a 6.80 ERA. He has been used mostly as a reliever in limited action this season. He pitched on June 16 for the Halos and then didn't make another appearance for three months. He returned to the staff on September 9 and made his most recent appearance on September 13.

Last Appearance (relief): Friday, September 13 versus the Houston Astros: 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 1 start, 19 2/3 IP, 18 H, 14 R, 3 HR, 13 BB, 22 K

Yusei Kikuchi (9-9) has a 4.29 ERA. The trade deadline acquisition from the Toronto Blue Jays has been solid in his new home in Houston. Kikuchi is giving the Astros length as a starter, which an overworked bullpen desperately needed. He went seven strong innings against the Angels last weekend in Anaheim. A replication of that performance would be welcomed by the Astros in this spot.

Last Start: Friday, September 13 versus the Los Angeles Angels: 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 16 starts, 92 IP, 88 H, 48 R, 14 HR, 19 BB, 108 K

Here are the Angels-Astros MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +240

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports West (Angels) / Space City Home Network (Astros) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros got shut out versus the Padres on Wednesday and are scuffling on offense. Jose Suarez shut out the Astros in four innings of relief last weekend. The Halos can win this game with their pitching.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros, being familiar with Suarez after last weekend, should score a lot of runs here and win comfortably behind Yusei Kikuchi.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup favors Houston, and the Astros should score after struggling in San Diego.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5