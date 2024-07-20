The Angels make the trip to Oakland to face the Athletics! Neither of these division rivals are playing well entering this series. The Angels are playing better, while the Athletics have continued to struggle. Our MLB odds series has our Angels-Athletics prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.

Angels-Athletics Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. Mitch Spence

Griffin Canning (3-9) with a 4.84 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.1 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in an Angels win.

2024 Road Splits: (0-7) 5.53 ERA

Mitch Spence (5-6) with a 4.75 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 3.2 innings and gave up six runs on five hits with five walks and six strikeouts in an Athletics loss.

2024 Home Splits: (3-3) 3.99 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Athletics Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs. Athletics

Time: 4:07 pm ET

TV: Fox Sports West / NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have struggled this season on their way to a 41-55 record. They have won four out of their last five games. The offense has struggled, but their pitching is one of the worst in the MLB. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a struggling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano have played well for a unit that has struggled all season. The Angels have struggled to find consistency this season and there is not much to like going forward into the second half of the season.

The Angels have not announced who they are starting yet, but it will most likely be Griffin Canning. He has a 3-9 record, a 4.84 ERA, and a 1.39 WHIP. He has allowed 59 runs on 106 hits with 36 walks and 70 strikeouts through 102.1 innings. The Angels are 6-13 in the 19 games that he has started in for the Angels this season. Canning has struggled for the Angels this season on the mound and has been one of the weaker links in a bad pitching staff. He gets a favorable matchup against a bad offense in Oakland, so it might not matter.

The Angels' offense has struggled this season. They are 23rd in team batting average at .235 after finishing last season at .254. The offense is led by Logan O'Hoppe, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo in most batting categories. O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .276, in OBP at .328, and in total hits at 80. Then, Ward leads in RBI at 44 and Adell in home runs at 15. The Angels' offense has struggled and gets an interesting matchup against Mitch Spence, who has also been inconsistent in his own right for the Athletics on the mound.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics have struggled this season to a 37-61 record. The Athletics have struggled behind the plate and their pitching has not been much better, still ranking near the bottom of the MLB. JJ Bleday, Abraham Toro, Shea Langeliers, and Brent Rooker stand out despite the offense struggling. On the mound, JP Sears has been solid and then Hogan Harris and Paul Blackburn have been fine for a struggling staff on the mound. The Athletics have been awful and are one of the worst teams in the MLB.

The Athletics are starting Mitch Spence on the mound and he has a 5-6 record, a 4.75 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP. He has allowed 46 runs on 87 hits with 23 walks and 72 strikeouts through 83.1 innings this season. In the 22 games he has started this season, the Athletics are 7-15. He has struggled with consistency but has a favorable matchup in this game against the Angels. This matchup gets interesting because of how inconsistent they have been behind the plate in their own right.

The offense for the Athletics has been awful and is the third-worst in the MLB this season. They are 28th in the MLB in team batting average at .227 after finishing at .222 last season which was the worst in the MLB. Brent Rooker leads the team in most batting categories. Rooker leads in batting average at .291, in home runs at 21, in RBI at 62, in OBP at .369, and in total hits at 88. The Athletics have struggled, but their matchup against Canning on the mound is favorable due to his struggles in his own right.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick

These two teams have both struggled this year in various ways. The pitching difference is marginal regardless of whether the Angels go with Canning or with the bullpen when compared to Spence for the Athletics. The difference might come on offense for the Angels with how well they are playing compared to the Athletics and their bigger struggles. This should be close, but the Angels are the better team and should cover and win on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-194)