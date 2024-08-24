ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Blue Jays snapped victory from the jaws of defeat on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Joey Loperfido tied the game with a solo shot before Addison Barger sent the fans home happy with one of his own. The Blue Jays have won two straight games to begin this series, which gives them five consecutive victories over the Angels and eight of their last ten. The Angels have lost six of their past seven, while the Blue Jays have won four of the past six. The postseason looks like a longshot for both teams, but the Blue Jays young squad has given their fans hope for the future. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Angels-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Carson Fulmer vs. Bowden Francis

Carson Fulmer (0-4) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Royals, 4 IP, 4 SO, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (0-3) with a 5.03 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP.

Bowden Francis (6-3) with a 4.38 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Cubs, 7 IP, 7 SO, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 ER

2024 Home Splits: (2-0) with a 5.66 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Blue Jays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-145)

Moneyline: +140

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -165

Over: 8.5 (-130)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Angels vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Bally Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Carson Fulmer is a pitcher who began the year as a reliever but became a starter. It hasn't been going as smoothly for the Angels, as they haven't been able to stretch him out past 90 pitches. It could be a positive for the Angels, as their bullpen has been one of the only strengths of their team. They have a 3.52 ERA this season and a 2.98 mark over their last three games.

Bowden Francis looked good over his past two starts but they both came on the road. Pitching at the Rogers Center proves to be a bit more difficult for the Blue Jays pitcher, as his ERA and WHIP balloon on home field. This game could be when his performance regresses after last week's masterclass.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's time to start putting some respect on Francis' name. The reliever-turned-starter put forth two stellar outings last week, allowing four hits and one earned run over 14 innings. The performances gave him the American League Player of the Week award.

The Blue Jays hitting is finally coming around, hitting .245 with a .321 on-base percentage and 5.3 runs/nine over their last ten games. Their best hitter has been Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who sat out for a rare time on Friday night and will be well-rested to do some damage.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Toronto's new group of young players is slowly coming together to prove they deserve spots on the team next season. Ernie Clement and Spencer Horwitz are two players leading the charge, but Loperfido and Barger proved to be the heroes on Friday night. Expect the Blue Jays to ride the wave of their surprising comeback victory and the play of Bowden Francis to take a 3-0 lead in this series.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+120)